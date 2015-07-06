Novasep Invests In Drug Conjugates

The contract manufacturing organization (CMO) Novasep plans to build an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility at its site in Le Mans, France. The $11 million project will enhance the company’s current ADC offering with what it calls full bioconjugation services. “Novasep is one of the few CMOs able to produce both commercial-scale ADC payloads and monoclonal antibodies,” says Thierry van Nieuwenhove, president of Novasep’s synthesis business unit. The company expects the facility to open by mid-2016.
