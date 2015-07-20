GlaxoSmithKline Clicks With Crick

GlaxoSmithKline and London’s new Francis Crick Institute have agreed to co-develop treatments for diseases including HIV, malaria, and cancer. Both parties will contribute 10 researchers to the collaboration, which by 2016 aims to have up to 15 projects. GSK will provide the partnership with access to its library of 2 million compounds with interesting pharmaceutical properties. The two will work together in GSK’s R&D center in Stevenage, just north of London, and also at Crick’s $1 billion center after it opens in London later this year.
