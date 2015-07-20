Stepan Will Supply Detergents Firm Sun

Stepan, a leading surfactants manufacturer, will supply Sun Products with anionic surfactants for laundry products under a new long-term agreement. Stepan also agreed to purchase select production assets at Sun’s surfactants facility in Pasadena, Texas. Stepan may also buy the site, though it says it will supply Sun from its existing facilities. Sun markets laundry detergents under brands including
