Liquid Light Inks Coca-Cola Deal

Liquid Light, a New Jersey-based start-up, has joined the stable of biobased intermediate firms assembled by Coca-Cola in support of its PlantBottle program. The small company is developing an electrochemical cell that makes ethylene glycol from CO2 waste streams, such as emissions from corn ethanol fermentation facilities. Ethylene glycol is reacted with terephthalic acid to produce polyethylene terephthalate. Coca-Cola currently obtains biobased ethylene glycol from India Glycols, which makes the chemical from ethanol shipped from Brazil. Other firms in the PlantBottle program include Virent, Avantium, and Gevo.
