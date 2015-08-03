Companies Invest In Asian Adhesives

Arkema’s subsidiary Bostik has built a new production line at its facility in Bangalore, India, to make hot-melt pressure-sensitive adhesives used in diapers and feminine hygiene products. The plant had been making adhesives for the manufacturing and construction markets. Meanwhile, H.B. Fuller has broken ground on an adhesives plant in Surabaya, Indonesia. The company expects to begin production of hot-melt and water-based adhesives in the second quarter of 2016.
