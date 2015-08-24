Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sweetgrass Compounds Repel Mosquitoes

ACS Meeting News: Phytol and coumarin are as effective as commercial repellent DEET

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Andrew Maxwell Phineas Jones, University of Guelph
North American sweetgrass contains compounds that repel mosquitoes.
Sweetgrass plant.
Credit: Andrew Maxwell Phineas Jones, University of Guelph
North American sweetgrass contains compounds that repel mosquitoes.
[+]Enlarge
Structure of coumarin

Move over, N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide, otherwise known as DEET. Scientists have identified two compounds in North American sweetgrass that are as effective in repelling mosquitoes as the popular insect repellent. Charles L. Cantrell, a chemist at USDA’s Natural Products Utilization Research Unit in Mississippi, and colleagues at the University of Guelph, in Ontario, extracted the two compounds, coumarin and phytol, from the grass. To test the compounds’ effectiveness, they prepared vials of bloodlike liquid and covered them with skinlike membranes. They then soaked the membranes in coumarin, phytol, or DEET and observed that mosquitoes were as reluctant to “bite” the coumarin- and phytol-soaked membranes as the ones soaked in DEET. Although the two compounds, both relatively nontoxic, aren’t used specifically as insect repellents in commercial products, there’s been compelling evidence for their efficacy. For example, coumarin was an ingredient in Avon’s Skin So Soft products, which were later shown to have some insect repellent properties.

Structure of phytol.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant used in traditional Chinese medicine is a source of natural insecticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion venom yields novel alkaloid
Sweet Smell Of Repellent

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE