Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

China Slowdown Rattles Stock Market 

Finance: Chemical shares slip along with other stocks as oil glut amplifies uncertainty

by Marc S. Reisch
August 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SHAKE-UP
[+]Enlarge
U.S. stock prices began to see gains on Aug. 26.
Source: Yahoo Finance
A line graph of the changes in stock prices around China’s stock crash on Aug 24.
U.S. stock prices began to see gains on Aug. 26.
Source: Yahoo Finance

Major U.S. stock indexes tumbled dramatically on Aug. 24—and along with them the stocks of U.S. chemical makers—as investors reacted to the stock market decline that has hammered China since June.

“People are realizing that China is not going to be growing at 7% a year,” says Kevin Swift, chief economist at the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a major trade association. Adding to that realization is a further drop in the price of oil, which threatens the shale-gas-inspired petrochemical expansion in the U.S.

On Aug. 24, the Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 8.5%, continuing a decline that has totaled 38% since June. U.S. investors, already spooked because of China’s recent currency devaluation, reacted in kind.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, which includes large U.S. chemical firms such as Dow Chemical and Eastman Chemical, was off 3.9% at the end of the day. The S&P dropped another 1.4% on Aug. 25 but then began to recover.

Compounding the market jitters has been the decline in oil prices from nearly $100 per barrel a year ago to around $40 recently. Chemical investors are concerned that low prices could hurt the profitability of shale-gas-inspired expansion projects in the U.S., which ACC now values at $147 billion.

ACC’s Swift acknowledges that about $3 billion in fertilizer-related projects were canceled in August and that other shale-dependent projects may now be delayed. Yet he says recent declines in U.S. natural gas prices still give U.S. petrochemical makers, which largely rely on gas-derived ethane feedstock, an advantage over oil-derived naphtha.

Still, declining oil prices are a nightmare for U.S. shale project planners. “A prolonged oil price recovery could shift the feedstock advantage from ethane back to a more cost-competitive naphtha,” says Don Bari of consulting firm IHS.

The stock market tends to react early, and large declines predict economic slowdowns only about half the time, says John E. Roberts, a stock analyst with investment bank UBS. What is clear, he says, is that the stock market is going through a volatile period as investors sort out the impact of recent events.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US chemical industry is in for a brutal 2020
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US petrochemicals to hit a feedstock rut
Cheap oil hits BASF

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE