Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Superconductivity Record Broken

Materials: Under extreme pressure, H2S forms superconducting H3S

by Mitch Jacoby
August 31, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Squeezing hydrogen sulfide to extreme pressures results in a sulfur hydride phase that exhibits superconductivity at a record-setting 203 K, according to a team led by Alexander P. Drozdov and Mikhail I. Eremets of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14964). Discovered just over a century ago, superconductors are a small group of materials that conduct electricity without losing energy in the form of heat. Such materials could be used to make energy-efficient electric motors and power distribution systems. Most superconductors, however, exhibit that property only when they are chilled below an impractically low critical transition temperature (Tc). The hydride’s Tc is roughly 70 K warmer than that of the previous record holder, a copper oxide containing mercury, calcium, and barium. The analysis shows that as the researchers compressed H2S to gigapascal pressures, the sulfide decomposed, yielding elemental sulfur and H3S, the hydride responsible for the observed superconductivity. The finding confirms theoretical predictions that simple covalently bonded hydrogen-rich compounds can exhibit remarkably high Tc values and raises hopes for finding simple room-temperature superconductors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Material sets superconducting record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borophene units split water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium forms stable molecules at high pressures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE