BMS Gets Rights To Promedior Drug

Bristol-Myers Squibb could pay up to $1.25 billion to acquire Lexington, Mass.-based Promedior and its lead product candidate, PRM-151, a recombinant form of human pentraxin-2 protein. Fast-tracked and given orphan drug designation, PRM-151 is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and myelofibrosis. BMS will pay $150 million in cash for the right to acquire Promedior and to support Phase II clinical development of PRM-151. BMS could pay more than $1 billion more to exercise its rights and for clinical and regulatory milestone payments.
