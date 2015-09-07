Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Dubious Forensics

September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Aug. 24, page 10: The cover story about dogs being used in cancer drug clinical trials incorrectly stated Amy LeBlanc’s title as deputy director of the Comparative Oncology Trials Consortium at NIH. She is the director of COTC.

Aug. 24, page 24 : Key Organics is owned by Tennants Consolidated Ltd., not Tennants Fine Chemicals.

I Just got through looking at “Forcing Change in Forensic Science” (C&EN, May 12, 2014, page 10). A similar story appeared on PBS a year or two back that showed, in no uncertain terms, the lack of accurate scientific testimony in the courts.

In the case of PBS, the point was made that there are organizations that certify that one can be recognized as an scientific expert. The key ingredient in these cases seemed to be getting a few hundred dollars paid to the said organizations. Science seems to be about facts and is pretty inflexible about that. The members of these organizations displayed more flexibility than one might expect from a scientist, or so it was claimed by that show on PBS.

As the legal community quite often is enmeshed with the various levels of government, it would seem that the various folks in government would know that facts are typically inflexible. But in a country where the vote counts for a lot, perhaps those that get voted to public office must appeal to other folks that don’t understand, or perhaps wish to understand, the inflexibility of facts. That’s sort of profound if you think about it. And it explains a lot.

James G. Parsons
Rapid City, S.D.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemtrail Paper Trail
Tired Of Politicking

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE