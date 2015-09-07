Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Environmental Protection Agency Proposes To Halt Health Care Facilities From Flushing Some Drugs Down The Drain

Water Pollution: Action aimed at unused pharmaceuticals considered hazardous waste

by Jessica Morrison
September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Health care facilities including hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, and veterinary clinics would be banned from flushing certain unused pharmaceuticals under a proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The proposal is intended to protect waterways and reduce waste mismanagement in the health care industry, EPA says.

If finalized, the rule will affect certain unused drugs that, when they are discarded, are considered hazardous waste under federal law because they are particularly reactive or toxic. Examples include the chemotherapy drug mitomycin and pharmaceuticals with more than 0.3% warfarin as the sole active ingredient, such as the anticoagulant Coumadin. Because they are ignitable, pharmaceuticals prepared with alcohol may also be classified as hazardous waste under the nation’s waste disposal law, the Resource Conservation & Recovery Act. Other drugs are considered hazardous waste because they are corrosive.

Except for ignitable products, down-the-drain disposal of unused pharmaceuticals that are hazardous waste “is presently an allowable and common disposal practice among health care facilities,” according to EPA.

By the agency’s estimates, a ban on disposing of these drugs down sinks or toilets would prevent more than 6,400 tons of hazardous waste pharmaceuticals from entering waterways annually.

Mathy Stanislaus, EPA assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response, says the proposed rule “will improve the safety and health of our communities.”

Groups representing drugmakers and health care facilities offered no comment on the proposal.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes workplace controls for carbon tetrachloride
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superfund regulation proposed for PFOA and PFOS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA axes pentachlorophenol wood preservative

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE