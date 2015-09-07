Environmental Protection Agency Proposes To Halt Health Care Facilities From Flushing Some Drugs Down The Drain

Health care facilities including hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, and veterinary clinics would be banned from flushing certain unused pharmaceuticals under a proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The proposal is intended to protect waterways and reduce waste mismanagement in the health care industry, EPA says.
If finalized, the rule will affect certain unused drugs that, when they are discarded, are considered hazardous waste under federal law because they are particularly reactive or toxic. Examples include the chemotherapy drug mitomycin and pharmaceuticals with more than 0.3% warfarin as the sole active ingredient, such as the anticoagulant Coumadin. Because they are ignitable, pharmaceuticals prepared with alcohol may also be classified as hazardous waste under the nation’s waste disposal law, the Resource Conservation & Recovery Act. Other drugs are considered hazardous waste because they are corrosive.
Except for ignitable products, down-the-drain disposal of unused pharmaceuticals that are hazardous waste “is presently an allowable and common disposal practice among health care facilities,” according to EPA.
By the agency’s estimates, a ban on disposing of these drugs down sinks or toilets would prevent more than 6,400 tons of hazardous waste pharmaceuticals from entering waterways annually.
Mathy Stanislaus, EPA assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response, says the proposed rule “will improve the safety and health of our communities.”
Groups representing drugmakers and health care facilities offered no comment on the proposal.
