Agilent Will Acquire Seahorse Bioscience

Agilent Technologies has agreed to acquire Billerica, Mass.-based Seahorse Bioscience for $235 million in cash. Seahorse makes analyzers that measure cell metabolism to better understand cell health, function, and signaling. Founded in 2001, it employs about 200 people and is expected to have sales of $49 million this year. Combining Seahorse’s metabolic analysis instruments with Agilent’s separations and mass spectrometry equipment will help scientists research challenging diseases, Agilent says.
