Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

An Antismudge Coating Free Of Fluorine

Materials Science: Polyurethane-silicone coating wards off fingerprints, ink, paint, and water without persistent fluorine-based chemicals

by Bethany Halford
September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

To keep windows and walls free of stray marks and fingerprints, people often turn to antismudge coatings that are capable of repelling both water and oil. To date, however, most of these coatings have used fluorine-based chemicals to achieve their dual oleophobic and hydrophobic properties. Such chemicals can be expensive, and because they are extremely stable, they have been shown to accumulate in the environment. Seeking to prevent smudges without using fluorine-based materials, Muhammad Rabnawaz, Guojun Liu, and Heng Hu of Queen’s University, in Ontario, wondered if they could capitalize on reports that monolayers of poly(dimethylsiloxane), or PDMS, can repel both water and oily compounds. Not only is PDMS inexpensive, they reasoned, it is considered nontoxic and has been used in medical implants. The researchers created a clear polyurethane coating containing PDMS (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201504892). Thanks to PDMS chains on its surface, the coating repels ink, paint, and fingerprints when applied to glass. Because the coating retains its properties even after extensive wear, the researchers suggest it would be useful for preventing smudges on handheld electronic devices, such as smartphones.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flexible MXene coatings stay put on any surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could a gel coating catch viruses?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Mucus inspires sticky, stretchy, antibacterial material

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE