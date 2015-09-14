Novo And Langer Lab Pursue Oral Peptides

Novo Nordisk will work with MIT professor Robert S. Langer to develop drug delivery devices for peptides. Working with Harvard biomedical engineer Giovanni Traverso, the team will look to deliver peptides, which are normally injected or administered intravenously, in a pill. The researchers must prevent the drug from degrading before it reaches its target, limit the variability of absorption, and find a cost-effective way to manufacture the product. Novo will fund research positions in Langer’s lab over the three years of the pact.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter