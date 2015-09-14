U.K. Invests In Biofuels Firms

The U.K. Department for Transport has awarded $38 million to three British companies pursuing the manufacture of biofuels from diverse types of waste. Celtic Renewables received $17 million to fund a plant to make biofuels from whisky by-products. Advanced Plasma Power was awarded $17 million to develop fuels from household waste. And Nova Pangaea Technologies received $4 million to help it make fuels from forestry waste. The funding, provided over three years, will help the three plants produce a combined 800,000 gal of biofuels per year.
