FutureFuel Extends P&G Contract

FutureFuel has extended a contract to sell the bleach activator nonanoyloxybenzenesulfonate (NOBS) to Procter & Gamble through 2018. P&G had intended to end the agreement for the product, used in its powdered laundry detergents, by the end of this year. Under the new deal, FutureFuel says it will reduce volumes committed to P&G and adjust pricing. FutureFuel will get intellectual property allowing it to sell to third parties. P&G is currently the only detergent maker that uses NOBS. FutureFuel’s NOBS sales were $44 million last year, nearly 15% of its total.
