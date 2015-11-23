Advertisement

Environment

Student Observers To Attend Climate Change Conference

by Joan Coyle, special to C&EN
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Nine student observers will represent the American Chemical Society at the 2015 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 21st Conference of the Parties (COP21) in Paris on Nov. 30–Dec. 11.

The students were in Washington, D.C., in October for media and policy training, which took place at the National Press Club. Among the topics were how to effectively communicate their messages and experiences using traditional and social media. Myron Belkind, a former international correspondent and current professor at George Washington University, stressed how the principles of responsibility, accuracy, and fairness would guide the students to report with integrity and without compromise.

On Capitol Hill, the students met with officials from Sen. Christopher Coons’s (D-Del.) office and from the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space & Technology as well as from the Department of State and the Department of Energy.

DELEGATION
A group of youths outside the ACS Washington building.p
Credit: Keith Peterman
Students Nina Diklich (from left), Gregory Margida, Matt Bosch, Jill Leaness, Gilbert Vial, Prakriti Shrestha, Thomas Di Nardo, Wilmarie Marrero-Ortiz, and Christopher Jackson will attend the climate change conference in Paris.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

