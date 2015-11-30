Five leading chemical companies have signed on to a World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) plan to reduce industry-wide emissions by an equivalent of 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide per year by 2030. AkzoNobel, DSM, Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and Solvay say energy-saving materials for buildings, vehicles, packaging, and food will create 1.0 billion metric tons of the reduction. The balance will be achieved by reducing the industry’s emissions. WBCSD CEO Peter Bakker is calling on other chemical firms to make a similar pledge.
