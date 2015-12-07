Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

2015 Saw Bets Placed On CRISPR/Cas9

Investments rose as technology adoption gained speed

by Ann M. Thayer
December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

In 2015, more than $420 million went into funding four inventor-backed start-up companies exploiting CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing methods. The investments came despite legal and ethical uncertainty around use of the breakthrough technology.

In April, the University of California system challenged a foundational patent awarded a year earlier to Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard. UC asked for a U.S. Patent & Trademark Office interference review because of competing claims from UC Berkeley’s Jennifer Doudna and her European collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Meanwhile, because the gene-editing approach is simple, efficient, and accessible to most scientists, its use in R&D exploded during the year. Commercial reagents became more available, as did engineered cell lines and new animal models of disease. Work began on therapeutic applications.

Amid the R&D rush, Chinese scientists reported that they had tried to alter a disease-related gene in nonviable human embryos (Protein Cell 2015, DOI: 10.1007/s13238-015-0153-5). Scientific, legal, government, and other communities reacted quickly to consider the risks and ethical implications of editing human genes.

But the business community wasn’t deterred. In April, Caribou Biosciences, founded by Doudna and colleagues, completed an initial $11 million financing round in which Novartis participated. Later, DuPont cross-licensed technology with Caribou and took an equity position.

GENOME EDITOR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ian Slaymaker and Lauren Solomon/Courtesy of the Broad Institute
The Cas9 enzyme (white) and guide RNA (green-yellow) form a complex with target DNA (red) and position themselves for gene editing. Blue spheres represent magnesium ions essential for the cutting of the DNA.
Structure of the Cas9 complex depicts the Cas9 enzyme, along with guide RNA, target DNA, and the positions of magnesium ions essential for cutting the DNA.
Credit: Ian Slaymaker and Lauren Solomon/Courtesy of the Broad Institute
The Cas9 enzyme (white) and guide RNA (green-yellow) form a complex with target DNA (red) and position themselves for gene editing. Blue spheres represent magnesium ions essential for the cutting of the DNA.

Likewise, Intellia Therapeutics, a 2014 spin-off of Caribou, closed a $70 million second funding round in September. Prior to that, the company had signed a five-year deal with Novartis to develop ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 therapies using chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CARTs) and hematopoietic stem cells.

In May, Editas Medicine, founded in 2013 by Zhang and others from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, formed an alliance with Juno Therapeutics to create anticancer CART therapies. Juno agreed to pay $25 million up front and up to $22 million on research. For each of three programs, Editas could receive milestone payments of at least $230 million. In August, Editas raised $120 million in its second financing round.

Crispr Therapeutics, which was set up last year around Charpentier’s intellectual property, managed to attract $89 million in 2015. Investors included Celgene and GlaxoSmithKline’s venture capital arm, SR One. In October, Crispr signed an R&D deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for $105 million up front and up to $420 million for each of six programs.

If events play out smoothly, initial CRISPR/Cas9 cell therapies are predicted to reach the clinic in 2016. Just last week, however, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine’s Human Gene-Editing Initiative, along with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the U.K.’s Royal Society, hosted a summit to discuss issues around human gene-editing research.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Vertex taps Mammoth Bio for CRISPR work
Beam Therapeutics prepares for IPO
3-way CRISPR patent fight heats up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE