Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Lab Levitation, How Bubbly Is Bubbly?

by Alex Scott
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of São Paolo
Up in the air: Brazilian researchers have successfully levitated 3-mm polystyrene particles.
A photo of a polystyrene bead that defies gravity thanks to a levitation device.
Credit: University of São Paolo
Up in the air: Brazilian researchers have successfully levitated 3-mm polystyrene particles.

If your lab needs a bit of a lift, or you find it hard to get your projects off the ground, then a levitation technology developed by a team of scientists from the University of São Paulo, in Brazil, could be just the ticket. Luckily, to deploy this technology you won’t need to install “invisible” wires, have a lab assistant wearing a sparkly outfit, or spend years in a cult learning to hover above the ground while in a transcendental state. In this case, the Brazilian team, led by physicist Marco A. B. Andrade, has done much of the work for you by developing a small device that works on high-frequency sound waves (Appl. Phys. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1063/1.4905130).

The levitation device works by reflecting sound waves so that they interact with newly emitted waves. This produces what are known as standing waves, which have minimum acoustic pressure points, or nodes. If the acoustic pressure at these nodes is strong enough, it can counteract the force of gravity and allow an object to float.

The Brazilian scientists designed their levitation device so that it reflects sound waves from a source above a concave reflector. The device is the first of its kind with a reflector that has a modifiable orientation so that hovering particles can be moved around, the inventors say.

This development may be an important step toward building larger devices that could be used to handle hazardous materials or chemically sensitive materials, such as pharmaceuticals, or to provide technology for a new generation of high-tech, gee-whiz children’s toys.

Andrade and his colleagues have demonstrated that the device is able to levitate lightweight particles, including polystyrene particles measuring 3 mm across. Despite successfully inventing the levitation device, it sounds like Andrade is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. “The next step is to improve the device to levitate heavier materials,” he says.

The Brazilian scientists might well have celebrated their high-flying new technology with a glass of champagne, or “bubbly.” For the scientifically minded, sipping champagne could prompt questions such as “How do bubbles form?” and “How many bubbles are in my glass?”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Out for the count: A glass of champagne has about 1 million bubbles.
A photo of a champagne flute filled with bubbles.
Credit: Shutterstock
Out for the count: A glass of champagne has about 1 million bubbles.

Carl Djerassi, an award-winning organic chemist who passed away recently at age 91, was so intrigued by the topic that he wrote a play, “Insufficiency,” about the fictitious academic subject of “bubbleology.” But there are those whose study of bubbles in bubbly is more scientific.

Number cruncher Gérard Liger-Belair of the University of Rheims Champagne-Ardenne—yes, that Champagne region in France—who heads a research group named “effervescence” has developed a mathematical model to determine how many bubbles form in a glass of sparkling wine (J. Phys. Chem. B 2014, DOI: 10.1021/jp500295e).

The number of bubbles likely to form in a single glass results from the relationship among dissolved carbon dioxide, tiny gas pockets that are trapped within particles and act as bubble nucleation sites, and ascending bubble dynamics, Liger-Belair found. His conclusion is that each glass of bubbly has about 1 million bubbles.

Although Liger-Belair’s calculations involve an understanding of the chemistry associated with bubbles, it is noted that the subject also demands a certain amount of fizzics.

Alex Scott wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supersensitive crystal may help find dark matter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sound waves levitate chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New experiments produce another claim to metallic hydrogen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE