Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Activist Group Trian Forms Panel Of CEO Advisers

Finance: Former Praxair CEO Reilley is among the members

by Marc S. Reisch
January 21, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

With DuPont squarely in its sights, the activist investment firm Trian Fund Management has stepped up its pursuit of corporate targets by forming an advisory panel of former chief executive officers, including retired Praxair CEO Dennis Reilley.

To be known as Trian Advisory Partners, the panel will help Trian identify potential investments, formulate initiatives for the companies in which Trian invests, and engage with boards of directors and shareholders at target firms. The partners may also join the boards of firms in which Trian takes an interest.

Trian, led by Nelson Peltz, aggressively promotes change at companies in which it takes a stake. His targets have included PepsiCo, industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand, and food maker Danone. Now, a growing object of Peltz’s affection is DuPont, where he has nominated four people, including himself, to the board in an effort to force a breakup of the firm.

Interestingly, Reilley is a former chief operating officer of DuPont, and he is currently a director of Dow Chemical. Dow was targeted by Third Point, a hedge fund run by activist investor Daniel Loeb, until a recent truce.

Also on the Trian panel is William R. Johnson, retired CEO of H. J. Heinz Co., who will join Pepsi’s board in a truce over breaking up the beverage firm. The third member is Dennis M. Kass, former CEO of financial services firm Jennison Associates.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ashland hatches plan for new directors
Innophos Accedes To Activist Demands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breen Becomes DuPont’s New CEO

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE