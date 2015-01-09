Nanotech Safety Expert Nominated To Chemical Safety Board

President Barack Obama has nominated chemist Kristen Kulinowski to the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), the White House announced Thursday.
Kulinowski, a science policy and nanotechnology safety expert, is a researcher at the Science & Technology Policy Institute, a think tank that provides analysis for federal agencies. Until 2011, she was a professor at Rice University, where she ran the International Council on Nanotechnology and a National Science Foundation Center for Biological & Environmental Nanotechnology.
“I’m honored to have been selected by the President for this important position,” she tells C&EN.
Kulinowski was a congressional science policy fellow from 2001–02 in the office of Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), who was then in the House of Representatives but is now a senator. She holds a Ph.D. in chemistry
from the University of Rochester and is a member of the American Chemical Society, C&EN’s publisher.
If confirmed by the Senate, Kulinowski would fill the last open seat on CSB, which for years has operated with less than its full complement of five members.
From last June to December, CSB was down to two members. But in a last-minute push before adjourning in December 2014, the Senate confirmed Richard J. Engler and Manuel H. Ehrlich Jr. to the board. Engler, who was nominated in 2012, is a worker safety and environmental advocate. Ehrlich, who was nominated in January 2014, is a chemical industry emergency response and safety expert.
