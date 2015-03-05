Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Interest In Biobased Levulinic Acid Grows

Green Chemistry: Italian firms pursue development of intermediate from cellulosic feedstocks

by Melody M. Bomgardner
March 5, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A photo of sugarcane.
Credit: Shutterstock

Two Italian chemical firms have launched projects to produce levulinic acid from biomass. The companies say their technologies will lower costs and turn a niche chemical into an attractive new building block for products used in crop protection, coatings, solvents, and fuels.

GFBiochemicals, based in Milan, says it will begin commercial production of levulinic acid from a starch feedstock this summer in Caserta, Italy. Capacity will start at 2,000 metric tons per year and scale up to 8,000 metric tons by 2017, the firm says. It aims to switch to cellulose-based feedstock in 2016. GFB’s executives, veterans of big companies such as Solvay and Air Products, say they have the expertise to sell the chemical for new applications where it can replace petroleum-derived inputs.

Meanwhile, Bio-on, a maker of biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoate resins, says it will collaborate with the sugar company Eridania Italia to produce levulinic acid from sugar by-products. Eridania will invest roughly $2 million; the firms contend the molecule has immediate potential in biodegradable plastics.

Fans of levulinic acid would like to see it follow in the footsteps of succinic acid, another biobased intermediate that is being commercialized by BioAmber, Myriant, and Reverdia. Both substances were on a list of the 12 most promising chemicals from biomass put out a decade ago by the U.S. Department of Energy. But whereas succinic acid is made from sugars and requires fermentation, levulinic acid can be derived directly from biomass using an acid-catalyzed hydrolysis process.

As now synthesized from maleic anhydride, levulinic acid is rather expensive to produce, limiting its use to low-volume applications such as fragrances and food additives. For the biobased version to take off, companies will have to produce it at low cost and work with customers to identify new uses, says Adrian Higson, lead consultant on biobased products at the U.K.’s National Non-Food Crops Centre.

Those firms could look to U.S.-based Segetis, which sells ingredients for personal care and cleaning products based on levulinic ketals. The company operates a biobased levulinic acid pilot plant in Minnesota.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ginkgo to help Lygos ferment organic acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elementis and Nxtlevvel form biobased solvents pact
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant, Global Bioenergies sign pact for biobased isobutene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE