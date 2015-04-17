Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Liquor-Store Spirits Provide Green Alternative To HPLC Solvents

Analytical Chemistry: Rum or vodka combined with household products produces high-quality results when used in high-performance liquid chromatography

by Catherine M. Cooney
April 17, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Green Chromatography?
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Alcohol spirits can replace expensive and hazardous chemicals in high-performance liquid chromatography.
Photo of liquor bottles.
Credit: Shutterstock
Alcohol spirits can replace expensive and hazardous chemicals in high-performance liquid chromatography.

Long considered a lab workhorse, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) typically requires expensive chemicals that need to be disposed of as hazardous waste. A new study shows that rum, vodka, and other distilled alcohols combined with household products can serve as low-cost and sustainable alternative eluents for HPLC, and in many cases produce excellent analytical results (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.5b00133).

Chemists most often use the solvent acetonitrile in HPLC separations to elute the components of mixtures from the instrument’s chromatographic column. During a worldwide shortage of acetonitrile in 2009, which caused the price to skyrocket, researchers found that ethanol was a good substitute. Still, the cost of HPLC-grade absolute ethanol is high, typically about $120/L.

Recent innovations have reduced the size and cost of HPLC-based instruments, raising the possibility that HPLC could someday be used in doctors’ offices and in labs in developing countries. So Erik L. Regalado, Christopher J. Welch, and colleagues of Merck Research Laboratories, in Rahway, N.J., wanted to see if cheaper and more readily available solvents could perform as well as HPLC-grade ethanol.

The researchers combined distilled spirits purchased from a local liquor store with ammonia and white vinegar from a supermarket and used the eluents to separate a mixture of five compounds—uracil, caffeine, 1-phenylethanol, butylparaben, and anthracene—in a conventional HPLC instrument.

In HPLC, compounds separate based on how quickly they move through the instrument’s column. The team found that grain alcohol, which cost $22/L, was a good substitute for HPLC-grade ethanol, especially when analyzing more hydrophilic compounds that move slowly through the column. Rum and the lower-proof alcohols were less effective at eluting the strongly retained components, but they cleanly separated compounds that came off the column in a shorter time. The liquor-store alcohol-based eluents also performed as well as HPLC-grade ethanol in HPLC combined with mass spectrometry (HPLC/MS) when measuring caffeine and theanine in brewed black teas and vitamin C from oranges and supplement pills.

Similar analyses on a microfluidic HPLC instrument required much less solvent. One high-throughput analysis of vanillin in a vanilla extract showed that a single “airline serving” of vodka was sufficient for 1,560 assays.

“In effect, distilled alcohol spirits are just a more convenient and more economical way to obtain ethanol,” Welch says. The liquors they tested—rum, vodka, cachaça, and aguardiente—contained at most 40% ethanol, while the grain alcohol was 95%.

The researchers admit these analytical results could be performed more quickly and perhaps with finer resolution using acetonitrile, which costs $50 to $130/L. “However, the green chemistry and cost advantages of this method open up some interesting possibilities for the use of HPLC/MS technologies outside the conventional laboratory setting,” Welch says.

Larry Miller, a principal scientist at Amgen and president of the nonprofit Green Chemistry Group, agrees that the nonhazardous substances can perform chromatographic separations that, in many cases, are roughly equivalent to using acetonitrile. “But there are still challenges, including the price and availability of the smaller instruments, that would have to be overcome before HPLC/MS can be routinely used in nontraditional settings,” Miller says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer strips off-taste from wine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Identifying honey’s floral origins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nontoxic Solvents Extract Compounds From Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE