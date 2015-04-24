Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Making Silk Optical Devices With Photolithography

Materials: A manufacturing method taken from the semiconductor industry could help scale up production of high-tech silk devices

by Katherine Bourzac
April 24, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Correction: The captions for this story were updated on April 27, 2015, to credit the images to the correct journal. The story was also updated on May 19, 2015, to correct the spelling of researcher Vamsi K. Yadavalli’s name.

Researchers have demonstrated the use of photolithography to pattern simple optical devices out of silk proteins (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.5b01380).

IRIDESCENT SILK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
A microstructured pattern of silk proteins diffracts sunlight to produce a rainbow of colors. The design is about 1 cm2 in size.
Photo of iridescent micropattern made out of silk proteins with photolithography.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
A microstructured pattern of silk proteins diffracts sunlight to produce a rainbow of colors. The design is about 1 cm2 in size.

Fibers from the cocoon of the silkworm Bombyx mori have long been fashioned into lustrous textiles and medical sutures. Lately, researchers have shown silk’s potential as a material for making optical devices, such as lenses, that are flexible and biodegradable. Such devices could be used in implants for delivering light-triggered therapies, or in environmentally friendly sensors. “If you want to make green photonics and electronics, those are overwhelming reasons to use silk,” rather than the typical plastic or glass, says Vamsi K. Yadavalli of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Researchers at Tufts University pioneered the field of making silk optical devices by molding and other methods. In 2013, Yadavalli’s group demonstrated a potentially faster and less expensive way to build with silk: photolithography (Adv. Mater., DOI: 10.1002/adma.201302823). This high-volume manufacturing method is used to make computer chips but isn’t typically used to build with biological materials such as proteins.

Yadavalli and colleagues make silk proteins compatible with photolithography by decorating them with photoreactive acrylate groups. The researchers then coat the photoreactive proteins onto a surface and expose them to a flash of ultraviolet light through a patterned mask. The illuminated acrylates cross-link, and the unexposed parts can be rinsed away.

In the current study, Yadavalli’s team used photolithography to make two simple optical devices: a flat lens called a Fresnel zone plate and an iridescent pattern. When making optical devices, it’s best to be able to pattern features hundreds of nanometers in size, comparable to the wavelength of visible light. Currently this technique can create features 1 μm in size; therefore, Yadavalli is working on improving the resolution.

SILK OPTICS
Scanning electron micrographs of micropatterns made out of silk proteins.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
Scanning electron micrographs show an array of 5-μm-diameter posts (left) and a Fresnel lens (right) made out of silk proteins using photolithograpy.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multicolor, machine-embroidered wearable displays
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple method creates stretchy, color-changing films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing complex structures with conducting polymers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE