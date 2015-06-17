Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Building A Bigger Nanocage

Nanomolecular Synthesis: Large, uniform molecular cages could aid the development of a quantum computer

by Erika Gebel Berg
June 17, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

CORRECTION: This story was corrected on 7/2/2015 to reflect that the molecule is organometallic and that the rings are made of chromium and nickel units.

“Big nanoparticles” may sound like an oxymoron, but they are sought after by chemists pursuing materials for superfast quantum computers of the future. However, nanoparticles with consistent, predictable structures are hard to make. Scientists have struggled to synthesize uniform batches of nanoparticles larger than 4 nm across, typically ending up with a hodgepodge of molecules. Now, researchers led by Richard E. P. Winpenny at the University of Manchester, in England, have developed a method to make batches of identical organometallic cages 8 nm across that could one day form the foundation of a quantum computer (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b04664).

CAGE MATCH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
An 8-nm-diameter organometallic cage consists of 24 rings of chromium units (green) and nickel units (silver), connected to a palladium core (yellow) by pyridine moieties (black).
Structure of a newly synthesized nanocage molecule 8 nm across.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
An 8-nm-diameter organometallic cage consists of 24 rings of chromium units (green) and nickel units (silver), connected to a palladium core (yellow) by pyridine moieties (black).

Quantum computers store information in quantum bits, or qubits. Unlike the bits in conventional computers, which store information in binary form as either a one or a zero, qubits can store information using many different states in a molecule. This ability could allow quantum computers to access phenomenally more computing power, whether to do bigger calculations or to compute things faster—although quantum computers are still an idea more than a reality. In previous work, Winpenny’s team developed an eight-membered ring made of chromium and nickel units with the right electronic structure to allow it to act as a qubit. But one qubit isn’t enough to do useful computation, he says, because the ability to perform many simultaneous calculations—one of the main advantages of quantum computing—requires many interconnected qubits. So the researchers tried to stitch together a bunch of their rings into a single, large nanostructure.

To bring the rings together, the researchers attached the unforked end of a Y-shaped molecule to each ring, Then they added palladium to the mix, which triggered the forked ends of the Y—made by two widely spaced pyridine groups—to form complexes around 12 palladium ions at the center of the molecule. The resulting structure was a shell made of a whopping 24 rings, corresponding to 24 qubits.

To study the novel molecule’s computing potential, the researchers measured a parameter called phase memory, using pulsed electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy. A longer phase memory indicates better computing potential because it suggests that the molecule’s quantum states are more stable and could therefore hold their information longer. The 24-ring structure had a phase memory of 350 nanoseconds, just shy of the 410 nanoseconds observed in a single ring, demonstrating that even though the molecule is more complex, its quantum states remain stable. “I didn’t expect the results to be anywhere near that good,” Winpenny says.

“It is really nice that they succeeded in constructing 8-nm-sized nanoparticles,” says Makoto Fujita of the University of Tokyo, particularly ones that were all the same size and thus functionally identical. However, Fujita says more work will be necessary for practical quantum computing. Winpenny agrees and is working to build a nanocage with 48 rings. Having 70 to 100 qubits in one molecule is the goal: “Then you could start doing some serious stuff,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Hot’ dots for quantum computing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atom-sized bits debut in simple circuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supermolecular Wizardry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE