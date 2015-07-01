Chemical Abstracts Service Marks Multiple Milestones

Chemical Abstracts Service is celebrating several major milestones this summer.
On June 23, the scientists at CAS registered the 100 millionth unique chemical substance—a silicon-based linker designed to treat acute myeloid leukemia. CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, provides a suite of scientific research tools that enable discovery and facilitate workflow. ACS also publishes C&EN.
The substance was disclosed in a patent reported by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The molecule, assigned CAS Registry Number 1786400-23-4, was developed at Coferon, a privately owned drug discovery company in Stony Brook, N.Y. Its chemical name is (4S)-6-(4-chlorophenyl)-N-ethyl-8-[2-[[4-[(hydroxydimethylsilyl)methyl]benzoyl]amino]ethoxy]-1-methyl-4H-[1,2,4]triazolo[4,3-α][1,4]benzodiazepine-4-acetamide.
“Registration of the 100 millionth substance is symbolic of the continued acceleration of disclosed scientific research,” says Matthew J. Toussant, senior vice president of product and content operations for CAS. “The pace at which chemical research is being disclosed is a tribute to scientists, innovators, and technologists who are working together to advance discoveries that are helping science solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of CAS Registry. The registry was started to uniquely identify and track chemical substance information. It is now the world’s largest database of unique chemical substances. “It took more than 40 years for CAS to add the first 25 million substances to CAS Registry, and we’ve since added 75 million, or three times that amount, in just 10 years,” Toussant says. On average, CAS has registered one substance every 2.5 minutes over the past 50 years. Celebratory events are being planned for the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
Another notable milestone this year is the 30th anniversary of ChemDraw, the software used by chemists worldwide to draw molecular structures. Researchers using ChemDraw—now owned by Perkin Elmer and including a number of related products—can directly initiate a search in SciFinder, a CAS research discovery tool.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter