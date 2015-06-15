Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Mostafa El-Sayed Wins Priestley Medal

ACS Awards: Georgia Tech nanomaterials pioneer honored for research and ACS community service

by Mitch Jacoby
June 15, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Georgia Tech
El-Sayed
Photo of El-Sayed.
Credit: Georgia Tech
El-Sayed

Some people just don’t know when to slow down. Eighty-two-year-old Mostafa A. El-Sayed is one of them.

For nearly 60 years, El-Sayed, who is a Regents’ Professor and the Julius Brown Chair at Georgia Institute of Technology , has conducted highly acclaimed chemistry research and served as a chemistry educator and journal editor. He is as active in science now as ever. In recognition of his decades-long contributions to chemistry, El-Sayed will receive the Priestley Medal, the American Chemical Society’s highest honor, in 2016.

“This is wonderful news, just fantastic,” an ecstatic El-Sayed told C&EN from Egypt, where he manages research groups at Cairo University and the National Research Centre of Egypt, also in Cairo.

“I am lucky to have been in the right place and with the right society,” he added, referring to his many years of service to ACS, especially as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Physical Chemistry, a position he held for 24 years.

During his extensive scientific career, El-Sayed, who is currently the director of Georgia Tech’s Laser Dynamics Laboratory, has carried out numerous lines of research. Early on he developed molecular spectroscopy techniques to elucidate the molecular mechanisms and dynamics of molecules, gas-phase clusters, solids, and photobiological systems.

More recently, El-Sayed’s research group has focused on developing nanoscale materials and using those materials in catalysis, medicine, and sensing. The work has had quite an impact on the field, garnering numerous citations.

LIGHT UP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Custom-made gold nanoparticles prepared by El-Sayed’s group penetrate human cancer cell nuclei, serving as microscopic beacons for apoptosis.
A roughly spherical arrangement of gold-colored dots. Much higher concentrations of dots are seen in three places.
Credit: ACS Nano
Custom-made gold nanoparticles prepared by El-Sayed’s group penetrate human cancer cell nuclei, serving as microscopic beacons for apoptosis.

For example, one of the group’s review papers outlining the connections between the shapes of nanocrystals and their chemical and physical properties has been cited some 5,000 times since it was published in 2005. Another paper, this one detailing the synthesis of gold nanorods with narrow size and shape distributions, has remained Chemistry of Materials’ most cited and downloaded paper for several years in a row. El-Sayed’s group led the way in explaining the exceptionally intense fluorescence signal generated by these nanorods and how to use them for cancer diagnostics and phototherapy.

In related work, the team showed that custom-made nanoparticles could be used with Raman spectroscopy to observe real-time molecular changes in single cells and to follow the dynamics of drug delivery in cancer cells and their ensuing apoptosis.

El-Sayed’s colleagues are quick to share their enthusiasm for the nanomaterials pioneer. Chemistry Nobel Laureate Ahmed H. Zewail of California Institute of Technology asserts that El-Sayed has made “significant and seminal contributions to several areas of physical and biophysical chemistry.” Pointing to El-Sayed’s recent cancer studies, Zewail adds that El-Sayed “masterfully shows his innovative and creative approach and the ability to tackle interesting and broad-ranging problems.”

ACS Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Thomas M. Connelly Jr. concurs. “Mostafa El-Sayed is an outstanding choice” to receive ACS’s most prestigious award, Connelly says. He adds that El-Sayed’s contributions to nanoscience are “truly groundbreaking,” and it is fitting that El-Sayed be recognized for inspiring students throughout his career and for his many years of journal editing. Connelly adds that he’s looking forward to hearing El-Sayed share reflections on his career during the Priestley award address at the March 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paul Alivisatos named 2021 Priestley Medalist
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilbert Walker named editor in chief of Langmuir
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilbert Walker named editor-in-chief of Langmuir

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE