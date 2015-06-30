Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Route To Rare Heterocycles

Organic Synthesis: Surprisingly stable dicarbonyls react to yield unusual ring-based products

by Stu Borman
June 30, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A structure showing a new technique that make previously hard-to-access borylated heterocycles, such as borylated pyridazines.
A new technique combines a MIDA-boryl aldehyde and brominated ketones to make previously hard-to-access borylated heterocycles, such as borylated pyridazines.

Researchers have created a series of unexpectedly stable boryl-dicarbonyl compounds and have used them to synthesize heterocyclic molecules that were previously difficult or impossible to make.

According to conventional wisdom among chemists, because the boryl-dicarbonyls have multiple reactive groups in close proximity, they should break down quickly. In this new work, however, they are stable and can undergo double-condensation reactions that result in ring formation. The heterocyclic products of these reactions could be useful as building blocks for medicines and in other applications.

To make the borylated dicarbonyl intermediates, Andrei K. Yudin of the University of Toronto and coworkers used photoredox catalysis and organocatalysis to react brominated ketones with N-methyliminodiacetic acid (MIDA)-boryl aldehyde. The intermediates have an electron-rich carbon-boron bond and two electron-deficient carbonyl groups.

The carbonyl groups can participate in double-condensation reactions with a range of nucleophiles, forming MIDA-boryl pyrroles, furans, and pyridazines (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201504271). These borylated heterocycles have unusual and in some cases unprecedented structures, with boron in locations that have been difficult or impossible to access using other synthetic routes. And each one retains the starting material’s nucleophilic carbon-boron bond, which can participate in a subsequent reaction to create products of greater complexity.

“The surprising aspect of this work lies in the observed stability of dicarbonyls equipped with carbon-boron bonds,” Yudin tells C&EN. “Anyone trained in synthesis would recognize several elimination and rearrangement pathways that should render such molecules unstable, yet they are perfectly okay. Sigma-Aldrich is actively commercializing our new heterocycles, and we hope they will be available to the community very soon.” Asked what types of medicinally important compounds might be synthesized with the new approach, Yudin gives as examples the cholesterol-lowering agent atorvastatin, the heartburn drug ranitidine, and the antibiotic nitrofurantoin.

MIDA boronate expert Martin Burke of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, agrees that most chemists would have predicted that the dicarbonyl intermediates could not be isolated. Demonstrating that these reagents can provide access to a wide range of borylated heterocycle building blocks is “an important breakthrough,” Burke says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strained reagent opens up new cross-coupling reactivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azacyclic allenes harnessed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photoredox catalysis unleashes elusive carbynes for synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE