Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Adhesives

One Mystery Of How Mussels Stick To Rocks, Boats Solved

Biological Materials: Mussels use lysine groups in their adhesive proteins to prime underwater surfaces for sticking

by Sarah Everts
August 6, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

STICKY ANALOG
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jonathan Wilkers
Researchers developed small molecule analogs of mussel adhesion proteins to test how positively-charged lysine-like residues prime a wet surface for catechol (highlighted in red) adhesion.
Picture of mussels.
Credit: Jonathan Wilkers
Researchers developed small molecule analogs of mussel adhesion proteins to test how positively-charged lysine-like residues prime a wet surface for catechol (highlighted in red) adhesion.

For three decades, researchers have been picking apart how mussels adhere strongly to objects underwater and searching for ways to reverse engineer the protein “glues” the mollusks use to carry out the enviable feat. Although steps toward this goal have been taken—for example, companies are already developing biomedical glues based on the sticky catechol groups found on mussel proteins—many of the mussel’s tenacious tricks remain a mystery.

A team of researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, have now discovered one key trick: how mussels prime salt-covered surfaces in the sea for sticking (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aab0556). This discovery will inform synthetic attempts to mimic the mussel’s steadfast grip, says Alison Butler, who led the research with Greg P. Maier, Michael V. Rapp, J. Herbert Waite, and Jacob N. Israelachvili.

When mussels wish to settle down on an underwater surface, they secrete mixtures of adhesive proteins that often contain high concentrations of a rare amino acid called Dopa (3,4-dihydroxyphenylalanine). Catechol groups on Dopa play a major role in underwater adhesion. The new work reveals that in addition to Dopa, many mussel adhesion proteins contain positively-charged lysine residues nearby to aid sticking. The lysines replace layers of salt-derived cations found on surfaces submerged in seawater. By kicking off the cations, the lysines prime the underwater surface so that catechol groups can then help the mussel adhere.

To dissect lysine’s role in mussel adhesion, the team designed a family of stripped-down mussel protein mimics that contained catechol residues or modified lysine residues or both. Then the researchers tested the ability of these analogs to stick to a smooth mica surface underwater, and found that the synergistic combination of lysine and catechol “yielded greater binding than the sum of the individual components,” comments Jonathan J. Wilker in an associated commentary (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aac8174).

Researchers in the field had long speculated that lysine plays a role in adhesion, in part because lysine and Dopa form close to 50% of the amino acids in one of the mussel adhesion proteins secreted right onto the sticking surface, comments Phillip Messersmith, of the University of California, Berkeley, who wasn’t involved in the work. “But nobody understood why,” he adds. Not only does this discovery further the fundamental understanding of mussel adhesion, it will also guide researchers who are designing wet surface adhesives, such as for medical applications where two tissues must be stuck together.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bioadhesive for sticking sensors on squishy squid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Barnacle proteins protect metals from corrosion in salt water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mussel-inspired polymer glue sticks to wet surfaces

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE