Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Meeting News: Siloxane Polymer Achieves Record Stretchiness

by Matt Davenport
August 20, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A mechanical testing system pulls on the superstretchy polymer, dyed red to improve visibility. Credit: Gelest
A mechanical testing system pulls on the superstretchy polymer, dyed red to improve visibility. Credit: Gelest

“Ultimately, this is a new class of material,” Goff said.

The polymer is soft, strong, and it rebounds to its original shape after being stretched, which makes it an attractive material for flexible electronics and medical implants, Gelest chief technology officer Barry C. Arkles told C&EN. “This material will find applications,” he said, adding that the polymer will be commercially available by year’s end.

But, judging from the volume of questions from Tuesday’s crowd, the currently mysterious molecular structure of the polymer could prove to be its most exciting feature. The researchers explained that they created the polymer by first making siloxane macromonomers with a new ring-opening polymerization reaction. Then, using a step growth polymerization, the team assembled the monomers into the ultra-stretchy new material.

The team found that increasing the molecular weight of the macromonomers improved the elasticity of the final product, which also contains silica nanoparticles for structural support.

What the team has not yet found are covalent cross-links within the polymer, which one would expect in a material so stretchy, Goff said. Based on a battery of tests, including gradient suppression NMR and gel permeation chromatography, the material appears to be a linear polymer.

“This is really, really exciting,” said Petar R. Dvornic, a professor of polymer chemistry at Pittsburgh State University who was not involved in developing the new polymer. “Linear polymers just don’t behave this way. The key thing now is to prove it’s linear.”

The team is working to better characterize the polymer with analytical methods, but computational studies will likely be needed to fully understand the material, Arkles said. “The computer modeling community is going to have a field day with this.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New stretchy semiconductor for better-performing biodegradable electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon nanotube net could extend battery lifetimes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Abiotic tooth enamel created

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE