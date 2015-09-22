Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Bendable Breath Sensor Detects Ovarian Cancer

Nanomedicine: Gold nanoparticles on a flexible film bind to ovarian cancer’s telltale volatiles

by Louisa Dalton
September 22, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

OUT OF THIN AIR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Meital Segev
With just an exhalation, a sensor covered with gold nanoparticles (illustrated) detects ovarian cancer through metabolites in the breath. As it bends, the distance between particles changes, altering the ability of volatile compounds to interact with the nanoparticles, increasing the device’s sensitivity.
An illustrated image of a sensor covered with gold nanoparticles that detects ovarian cancer through metabolites in the breath.
Credit: Meital Segev
With just an exhalation, a sensor covered with gold nanoparticles (illustrated) detects ovarian cancer through metabolites in the breath. As it bends, the distance between particles changes, altering the ability of volatile compounds to interact with the nanoparticles, increasing the device’s sensitivity.

A flexible film layered with gold nanoparticles can tell from a woman’s breath whether she has ovarian cancer. As thin as paper, the bendable device collects several times the data that previous breath sensors could, making it a potentially more cost-effective way to screen for this particularly deadly and difficult-to-detect disease (Nano Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.5b03052).

Today’s tools for detecting ovarian cancer—a pelvic exam, radioimmunoassay, or ultrasound—are so invasive or expensive that doctors only recommend them for high-risk women. A noninvasive test cheap enough to use for universal screening would help catch cancers earlier and boost the survival rate, says Hossam Haick of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. Less than half of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer survive five years.

Haick’s group develops electronic noses—arrays of nanoparticles that capture specific airborne organic compounds in a person’s breath. Those with lung cancer, gastric cancer, tuberculosis, and other diseases exhale a particular mix of organics unique to each disease. Ovarian cancer, the researchers found in previous work, gives one’s breath a distinct mixture of styrene, nonanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 3-heptanone, decanal, and hexadecane.

This information allowed Haick and his group to create a specialized nose for ovarian cancer. They attached an aromatic ligand, chosen through trial and error for its ability to interact with the range of volatile organic compounds associated with ovarian cancer, to gold nanoparticles. Then they layered the nanoparticles in between electrodes onto a flexible, strip of polyimide about the size of a Band-Aid. When an ovarian cancer patient’s breath wafts over the gold nanoparticles, the mix of volatile compounds in her breath interacts with the ligand, causing a measurable change in electrical resistance in the strip. Up to now, Haick’s instrument has required six sensors to detect enough interaction events to reliably diagnose patients. To make the system efficient enough for screening, however, Haick knew he needed to reduce the number of sensors.

So Haick found a way to get more data from each sensor. He bends the strip while noting the strain applied at each position and taking the corresponding resistance measurements. As the sensor ends bend downward, making an arch shape, the distance between the gold nanoparticles grows, favoring interactions with the larger diagnostic molecules. When the sensor flattens again, the interparticle space shrinks, giving smaller compounds a better chance to mingle with the ligand. The pattern of electrical resistance for a given strain throughout the bending process provided enough data per sensor that one bending sensor does what six static sensors did before.

To test the resulting sensor’s performance, Haick wafted the breath of 43 patients with and without ovarian cancer over the sensor as it bent. More than 80% of the time, it correctly identified the patients with ovarian cancer.

Chuan-Jian Zhong of Binghamton University, SUNY, who helped pioneer using bending of flexible films to gather more data from tests, notes that Haick’s group uniquely combined chemical sensing with strain sensing on a flexible film to do cancer detection: “To have these two components in one sensing array system for potential cancer diagnostics is exciting,” he says.

Haick is now applying the same technology to a sensor for tuberculosis. Developing countries need cheap screening tools for TB, he says, and with this technology, he thinks he can print a wearable, accurate sensor for just 20 cents each.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting Ebola immunity with a paper test
Breathalyzer-like nanoarray sensor detects disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plain Graphene Sensor Sniffs A Broad Range Of Compounds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE