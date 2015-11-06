Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Putting DNA Diagnostics On Paper

Analytics: A paper device uses an electric field to separate DNA

by Katherine Bourzac
November 6, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

GOOD ON PAPER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Reza Nosrati
On a paper-based DNA-analysis strip, wax sets the boundaries of a sample-loading region and a collection region (white circles). Electrical clamps apply a voltage that pushes a DNA sample (red) through the channel connecting the two regions.
Photo of paper DNA diagnostic test.
Credit: Reza Nosrati
On a paper-based DNA-analysis strip, wax sets the boundaries of a sample-loading region and a collection region (white circles). Electrical clamps apply a voltage that pushes a DNA sample (red) through the channel connecting the two regions.

Researchers have demonstrated a simple paper device that uses an electric field to concentrate and separate DNA as part of diagnostic tests (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b08523). In early tests, the method worked as well as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)—the gold standard for DNA diagnostics—did for two clinical applications, the researchers say.

Paper is a good material for a simple, portable microfluidic diagnostic device because it’s inexpensive and wicks liquids well. But once it gets wet, it’s no longer possible to control the flow of DNA on wet paper, says David Sinton, a mechanical engineer at the University of Toronto. Last year, Sinton figured out a way to control the movement of charged molecules in wet paper using a technique called ion concentration polarization (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac502597v). Now his group has shown that the method can manipulate DNA.

First, they print paper with wax to delineate a reservoir and a long, thin channel. At the edge of the reservoir, they coat a small area of the nanoporous paper with positively charged Nafion polymer. Then they label the DNA molecules with a dye and pipette the sample onto the reservoir. Applying an electric field to the paper concentrates the negatively charged DNA in the Nafion-coated region. Then, by switching the polarity of the electric field, the DNA migrates down the channel, separating the DNA molecules on the basis of their molecular weight and charge. Researchers run a sample with a mixture of dye-labeled standards of known molecular weight in a parallel channel, allowing them to identify the particular bit of DNA they’re looking for by its known size and how it aligns with the standard.

The group showed that this method could be used to assess sperm viability by observing the proportion of fragmented DNA in semen samples, and to detect hepatitis B DNA in spiked blood serum. The method has a diagnostic accuracy similar to PCR, the typical method for DNA-based diagnosis, Sinton says, but this method is simpler, and the test strips should only cost a few cents. Now the group plans to design a portable device that can supply the appropriate voltage to drive DNA migration and view the results.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene transistor detects SARS-CoV-2 in less than a minute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-powered microfluidic chip enables nucleic acid diagnostics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA Trio Assembles To Detect Proteins In New Assay

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE