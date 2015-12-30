C&EN’s 10 Most Popular Articles From 2015

Environment: Danish toy maker will invest $150 million, hire more than 100 people to develop sustainable plastics for its signature product
We decided to make our own helium beer. For real.
Congress: Safety of researchers is questioned in the wake of bizarre incident
Lab Safety: Accident happened during an experiment that may have involved hydrogen
The release of poison gas 100 years ago changed the face of World War I and gave humanity a new weapon of mass destruction
Welcome to C&EN’s first annual Talented 12 feature, in which we highlight path-paving young researchers and entrepreneurs who are using chemistry to solve global problems
Microbiology: Using spectroscopy, researchers upended the belief that bacteria completely absorb the dye used to identify different bacterial types
Reorganization: DuPont is reshuffling its R&D organization in advance of its merger with Dow
Falling oil prices led to lower chemical sales but higher profits at the top chemical makers
Analysis of historic uranium samples from Germany’s wartime experiments solves World War II mystery
