Legal win for Chinese firm

Sino Legend Chemical, a Chinese producer of tackifier resins used in tire manufacturing, says China’s Supreme People’s Court has ruled in its favor in a patent infringement dispute with SI Group, its main U.S. competitor. In its ruling, the court said SI raised procedural objections when appealing an earlier ruling that lacked factual and legal basis. Alleging intellectual property violations, SI has sued Sino Legend in China and tried to block its resins from entering the U.S. Although SI’s legal moves in China have repeatedly failed, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in the firm’s favor in 2014.
