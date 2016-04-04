Tesaro, MD Anderson target small molecules

Biopharmaceutical developer Tesaro and the Institute for Applied Cancer Science (IACS) at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will work together to discover and develop drug candidates against immuno-oncology targets. The collaboration is the first for IACS focused on small molecules. IACS will conduct drug discovery research and identify clinical candidates. Tesaro will fund R&D in return for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any candidates that emerge.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter