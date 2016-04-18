Aesica doubles U.K. development site

With the opening of a new facility in Queenborough, England, the drug services firm Aesica Pharmaceuticals says it has doubled its drug product development capacity. Aesica says the capabilities in the new facility allow it to develop and manufacture a customer’s product from early formulation development through clinical trials and into commercialization. The Queenborough site can handle both highly potent and controlled substances, the company adds.
