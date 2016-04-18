Büchi acquires Grace chromatography line

B üchi Labortechnik has acquired W.R. Grace’s portfolio of flash chromatography and evaporative light-scattering detector instruments. Grace built the business under Gregory E. Poling, who recently left to head GCP Applied Technologies, the construction and packaging business spun off of Grace. Büchi says it will integrate the Grace instruments into its chromatography portfolio. Grace will continue to provide silica-based purification media to Büchi and other customers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter