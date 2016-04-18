Advertisement

People

John W. Sloan

by Linda Wang
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Dave Sloan
Credit: Courtesy of Dave Sloan
Photo of John W. Sloan.
Credit: Courtesy of Dave Sloan

John W. Sloan, 100, died on Jan. 5 in Cary, N.C.

“John entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a private in 1941 and spent a year as a chemical specialist analyzing blood and biological specimens in Camp Roberts at the California Station Hospital Clinical Laboratory. By the end of the war, he was a decorated Air Force captain serving as assistant wing chemical officer on Saipan Island. In the fall of 1947, John joined the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, in Peoria, Ill. In 1963, John transferred to the federal meat inspection division as assistant head of the Washington, D.C., laboratory, and the family settled in Annandale, Va. Four years later, he became senior staff chemist for packaging materials and supervisor of the Beltsville, M.D., compounds laboratory. He retired from federal civil service in 1976 and began to devote more time to his lifelong hobby of photography.”—David Sloan, son

Most recent title: senior staff chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Education: B.S., chemistry, Indiana University, 1939

Survivors: wife, Nadine; daughter, Jeanne; sons, Stephen, David, and Paul; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

