John W. Sloan, 100, died on Jan. 5 in Cary, N.C.
“John entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a private in 1941 and spent a year as a chemical specialist analyzing blood and biological specimens in Camp Roberts at the California Station Hospital Clinical Laboratory. By the end of the war, he was a decorated Air Force captain serving as assistant wing chemical officer on Saipan Island. In the fall of 1947, John joined the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, in Peoria, Ill. In 1963, John transferred to the federal meat inspection division as assistant head of the Washington, D.C., laboratory, and the family settled in Annandale, Va. Four years later, he became senior staff chemist for packaging materials and supervisor of the Beltsville, M.D., compounds laboratory. He retired from federal civil service in 1976 and began to devote more time to his lifelong hobby of photography.”—David Sloan, son
Most recent title: senior staff chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Education: B.S., chemistry, Indiana University, 1939
Survivors: wife, Nadine; daughter, Jeanne; sons, Stephen, David, and Paul; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter