Vertellus completes DEET expansion

Vertellus Specialties has completed an 80% expansion of capacity for the insect repellent N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide (DEET) at its Greensboro, N.C., site. The expansion is intended to meet growing demand prompted by recent outbreaks of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention just concluded definitively that the outbreak of microcephaly plaguing Brazil is caused by Zika.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter