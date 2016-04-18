WCC names 2016 Rising Stars

The American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has named the recipients of its 2016 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early- to midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The awards were established in 2011 to help promote retention of women in science.
The winners are Karelle Aiken, Georgia Southern University; Anastassia N. Alexandrova, University of California, Los Angeles; Rongjuan Cong, Dow Chemical; Elise B. Fox, Savannah River National Laboratory; Susan Halpern Chirch, L’Oréal USA; Amanda B. Hummon, University of Notre Dame; Mindy Levine, University of Rhode Island; Jin K. Montclare, New York University Tandon School of Engineering; Jennifer A. Prescher, University of California, Irvine; and Rebecca T. Ruck, Merck Research Laboratories.
The winners received a $1,000 stipend to cover travel expenses to the 2016 spring ACS national meeting in San Diego, where they presented their research. Nominations for the 2017 awards are due June 15. For more information, visit www.womenchemists.sites.acs.org.
