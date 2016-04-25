Advertisement

People

ACS finalizes its fall election ballot

by Linda Wang
April 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 17
The American Chemical Society has finalized the slate of candidates for this fall’s election. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2017 through 2019.

The two candidates for 2017 president-elect are Peter K. Dorhout, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Kansas State University, and Thomas R. Gilbert, acting chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.

The candidates for director of District II are George M. Bodner, Arthur E. Kelly Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Education & Engineering at Purdue University, and Christina C. Bodurow, senior director of external sourcing in the medicines development unit at Eli Lilly & Co. in Indianapolis.

The candidates for director of District IV are Rigoberto Hernandez, professor of chemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, and Larry K. Krannich, executive director of the Alabama Academy of Science.

Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Joseph A. Heppert, associate vice chancellor for research at the University of Kansas; Kristin M. Omberg, group leader in the Chemical & Biological Signature Science Group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Dorothy J. Phillips, who is retired from Waters Corp.; and Kathleen M. Schulz, president of Business Results in Albuquerque, N.M.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 12 issue of C&EN. ACS members will have the option of voting for president-elect and other members of the board of directors via the internet or by paper ballot, which will likely be mailed in late September. Results will be announced in late November.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

