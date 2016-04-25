Arsenal continues investment in foam

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired a majority of Peterson Chemical Technology, an Arkansas-based developer of additives, polyols, and systems for polyurethane foam. The purchase complements Arsenal’s recent formation of Elite Comfort Solutions by joining assets from Pacific Urethanes, Elite Foam, and Hickory Springs Manufacturing. Arsenal says Elite will be a leading supplier of polyurethane foam to the bedding and furniture industries.
