Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AMRI to acquire Euticals

Deal for $358 million boosts service firm’s manufacturing in European

by Rick Mullin
May 6, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) will acquire Euticals, a Lodi, Italy-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), for $358 million. The deal will significantly expand AMRI’s API capacity as well as its presence in Europe.

A pioneer in combining research service and manufacturing, AMRI operates at more than a dozen facilities around the world, with its primary large-scale manufacturing plant located in Rensselaer, N.Y. In Europe, the company currently runs a formulation development and drug product manufacturing plant in Glasgow, Scotland. AMRI closed a development services and API manufacturing plant in Holywell, Wales, last year.

The Euticals acquisition will bring large-scale manufacturing plants in Italy, France, Germany, and the U.S., covering a range of specialized technologies. “The acquisition of Euticals will provide us an established custom synthesis presence in Europe and will further build on our expertise in complex APIs,” says William S. Marth, AMRI’s chief executive officer.

AMRI, which reported revenues of $402 million in 2015, says it will gain 400 customers and a diverse portfolio of generic APIs in the deal while expanding its capabilities in sterile API manufacturing, steroids, fermentation, and controlled substances. Euticals had $245 million of revenue for 2015.

Industry analyst James Bruno of Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions emphasizes that the deal adds volume rather than new manufacturing technology, but he notes that the additional capacity may be necessary given AMRI’s growth in research services. “Eventually that stuff has to get to production, and they were losing it,” he says.

Noting that Euticals has struggled in the competitive European market in recent years, Bruno adds that AMRI’s pipeline may revitalize the Italian firm’s operation. “There will be new management, and hopefully AMRI has a pipeline that they can feed to Euticals,” he says. Bruno adds that work from AMRI’s pipeline may move into production at Euticals’ facilities more quickly than work from new customers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sterling, Flamma acquire drug company plants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Italy’s Flamma completes API suite in the US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flamma gains a North American foothold near Philadelphia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE