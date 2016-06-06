Re: Rock-and-roll chemo

Newscripts’ coverage of a chemotherapeutic agent created thanks to vibrations generated by blasting the song “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC on a loudspeaker (C&EN, May 9, page 40) inspired readers to share their own hard-rockin’ playlist suggestions for producing the chemo treatment.
Who knows what Led Zeppelin might achieve? Or Iron Butterfly? Or the Plastic Ono Band?
Robert Q. Topper via Facebook
Slayer will maximize your results.
Ryan Mailloux via Facebook
I vote Babymetal.
Florence Miller via Facebook
