Ube buys rights to trimethylindium

Japan’s Ube Industries has acquired from Dow Chemical patents related to the manufacture of trimethylindium, an organometallic used to make compound semiconductors. Ube also bought a license for making trimethylindium filling containers. Ube already manufactures organometallics for semiconductors found in light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Demand is strong in Japan and other Asian countries for high-luminosity white LEDs, Ube claims.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter