Takeda puts money in rare disease firm

Takeda Pharmaceutical is investing $15 million in cash and purchasing $25 million worth of stock in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Within 12 months, the Japanese company will have the option to purchase $25 million more of the rare disease firm’s stock. Ultragenyx will get an exclusive license to develop a preclinical candidate from Takeda for a specific genetic disease. Under a five-year collaboration, Ultragenyx will have the option to license up to five more Takeda compounds.
