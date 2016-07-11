Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

David B. Knaff

by Linda Wang
July 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

David Knaff
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Texas Tech University
Photo of David Knaff.
Credit: Courtesy of Texas Tech University

David B. Knaff, 74, died on Jan. 27 in Lubbock, Texas.

“After completing a postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley, David spent the rest of his career as a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Texas Tech University. During 50 years of plant biochemistry research, he authored more than 220 refereed publications, mentored hundreds of students, and collaborated with scientists worldwide. He was editor-in-chief of the journal Photosynthesis Research and a founder of the Texas Tech Center for Biotechnology & Genomics. Research and teaching were always central to his life; he also enjoyed traveling in Europe, the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, and the garden and poodles he shared with his wife.”—Miranda S. Fram, daughter-in-law

Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, director of the Center for Biotechnology & Genomics, Texas Tech University

Education: B.S., chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1962; Ph.D., chemistry, Yale University, 1966

Survivors: wife, Joyce; daughter, Devorah; and a granddaughter

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marianne B. Kipper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alan J. Parcells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Karl Seff

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE