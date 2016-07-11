David B. Knaff, 74, died on Jan. 27 in Lubbock, Texas.
“After completing a postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley, David spent the rest of his career as a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Texas Tech University. During 50 years of plant biochemistry research, he authored more than 220 refereed publications, mentored hundreds of students, and collaborated with scientists worldwide. He was editor-in-chief of the journal Photosynthesis Research and a founder of the Texas Tech Center for Biotechnology & Genomics. Research and teaching were always central to his life; he also enjoyed traveling in Europe, the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, and the garden and poodles he shared with his wife.”—Miranda S. Fram, daughter-in-law
Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, director of the Center for Biotechnology & Genomics, Texas Tech University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1962; Ph.D., chemistry, Yale University, 1966
Survivors: wife, Joyce; daughter, Devorah; and a granddaughter
