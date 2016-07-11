Evonik gobbles up probiotics business

Evonik Industries will acquire the animal probiotics business of Norel Animal Nutrition, a Spanish animal feed ingredients company. The purchase includes Norel’s site in León, Spain. Probiotics are living microorganisms that have a positive effect on the gastrointestinal system of animals. For Evonik, interest in probiotics lies in their potential as alternatives to antibiotics and antibiotic growth promoters in agriculture. “We want to position Evonik as an innovative solution provider in the field of antibiotic-free livestock management,” says Emmanuel Auer, Evonik’s head of animal nutrition.
