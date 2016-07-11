Re: Favorite element

On June 30, C&EN took to Facebook to ask, “What’s your favorite element and why?” Here are some of the responses.
Nitrogen! It’s always seemed a little odd to me. It makes up most of our atmosphere, but nobody pays it any mind. It does cool (ha!) things when it is liquid. It has its own cycle. It makes things grow. But it also makes explosions and pollutants. And we would not have the northern lights without it. It’s the stealth element that is everywhere.
Ranna McNeil-Reeser via Facebook
Copper. ... All its forms are interesting and have a unique color.
Allen Nassimian via Facebook
